Elderly man who may be suffering from dementia sentenced to prison for shooting, killing man with pellet gun

Jackson and Cruz had been up all night drinking and doing cocaine. Canady told them she was not selling drugs.

The two men, along with a friend of Jackson’s who was never identified, left and stood outside, having a discussion about scoring some cocaine.

McCray went downstairs to walk his dog and a confrontation ensued in which he was knocked to the ground by Jackson, he said, in an apparent dispute over how he was treating his dog.

McCray denied ever abusing his dog.

Canady came to his defense, lured Jackson back to the house, and fought Jackson while McCray went for his high-powered pellet gun to defend Canady, he said.

McCray told the jury he shot Jackson with the pellet gun because it appeared Jackson was coming after them.

At the sentencing

Attorney Laura Ann Walker represented the defendant and asked the court to consider probation for the defendant due to the “extraordinary circumstances of the case.”

She said probation would be appropriate due to the fact the defendant acted in defense of his girlfriend, who was in a physical altercation with the victim, and also due to McCray’s advanced age and deteriorating health.