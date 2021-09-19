Elderly man who may be suffering from dementia sentenced to prison for shooting, killing man with pellet gun

RACINE — A man convicted of second-degree reckless homicide with use of a deadly weapon (in this case, a pellet gun) will do prison time, despite the defense’s plea for probation.
Maurice McCray, 69, was sentenced on Thursday to eight years in prison for shooting Trevor Jackson, 35, with a high-powered pellet gun, killing him.
The prison sentence will be followed with seven years of extended supervised release.
The eight years in prison was less than the Racine County District Attorney’s Office requested, which was 12-15 years.
Case history
The Racine Police Department was dispatched at 5:18 a.m. on May 28, 2020 to the 1600 block of Flett Avenue in reference to a shooting victim.
While en route, an officer was flagged down by the victim’s wife, who was transporting Jackson to the hospital.
Rescue arrived and transported the victim to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
During the autopsy, it was learned the pellet hit Jackson in the side and travelled through his torso, striking both lungs and his heart.
At the July 2021 trial, the jury learned that Jackson and Juan Cruz went to McCray’s house after 4 a.m. intending to buy drugs from his girlfriend, Kenji Canady, an old classmate of Jackson’s.
Jackson and Cruz had been up all night drinking and doing cocaine. Canady told them she was not selling drugs.
The two men, along with a friend of Jackson’s who was never identified, left and stood outside, having a discussion about scoring some cocaine.
McCray went downstairs to walk his dog and a confrontation ensued in which he was knocked to the ground by Jackson, he said, in an apparent dispute over how he was treating his dog.
McCray denied ever abusing his dog.
Canady came to his defense, lured Jackson back to the house, and fought Jackson while McCray went for his high-powered pellet gun to defend Canady, he said.
McCray told the jury he shot Jackson with the pellet gun because it appeared Jackson was coming after them.
At the sentencing
Attorney Laura Ann Walker represented the defendant and asked the court to consider probation for the defendant due to the “extraordinary circumstances of the case.”
She said probation would be appropriate due to the fact the defendant acted in defense of his girlfriend, who was in a physical altercation with the victim, and also due to McCray’s advanced age and deteriorating health.
“I’m not sure how much time he has left on this earth,” Walker said.
“I’m no threat to nobody in this world,” McCray told the court before rambling somewhat incoherently for a few minutes.
His attorney believes he is in the early stages of dementia, and he was occasionally confused at trial.
Judge Timothy Boyle, however, sentenced McCray to prison because “there was not a need for excessive force.”
“I think that is what it really comes down to,” he said.
Boyle added, “It’s a sad statement about society that there are so many cases where disputes are resolved with weapons.”
Victim impact statement
At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Paulette Jackson, the victim’s mother, did not ask the court for any specific sentencing. Instead, she spoke to McCray.
“I don’t know what caused you to kill him, but I want to say in my heart I’m forgiving you because I want to go to heaven one day,” she said.
She reminded the defendant he had broken God’s law, not just man’s law, and needed to “get it right with God.”
Jackson’s acknowledged her son’s struggles with addiction.
“He was my only child,” she said. “I just want you to know that I loved my child.”
When Jackson concluded, she said to McCray, “God have mercy on you.”