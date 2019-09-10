{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — Eight homes experienced break-ins Monday night in a subdivision just north of Downtown Burlington, according to the Village of Rochester.

In a Facebook post, published Tuesday morning, the village said that eight homes in the Camelback Farms Subdivision were broken into the night prior.

"Access was gained by garage door openers left in UNLOCKED cars in driveways," the post said. "Cars were stolen, valuables were stolen all while owners were asleep. Please pass this on to your neighbors, friends and relatives. Please, please, please lock your doors AND outside vehicles!!"

Reporter

Adam

