Waterford house fire

Firefighters enter a house that caught fire early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of First Street, Waterford.

 Photo courtesy Village of Waterford Fire Department

WATERFORD — A fire dealt $65,000 in damage early Tuesday morning to a house in the 200 block of First Street, according to the Village of Waterford Fire Department.

A call for a structure fire came in at 1:47 a.m. Five minutes later, an off-duty firefighter responded to the blaze and deployed an X-Tinguish FST, a device that deploys chemicals to control fires.

Fire crews arrived about a minute later and had the fire under control within seven minutes of their arrival.

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom used for storage after an electric appliance failed and ignited the bed and nightstand. The fire did not spread beyond the bedroom.

Rochester, Mukwonago, Tichigan and Vernon firefighters, Waterford Police and Racine County Sheriff’s deputies also responded.

One firefighter was treated for fatigue on the scene, but no one was injured.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

