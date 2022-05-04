During two police chases across 20 miles, Racine 53-year-old allegedly hit a cop car and crashed into a tree

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly hit a cop car and crashed into a tree after a nearly 20-mile chase.

Renee Darnita Spinks, 53, of the 1600 block of Howe Street, was charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to flee or elude an officer in addition to misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were advised of a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Highway 20 and Interstate 94. A deputy saw the vehicle pass him and cut off another vehicle, almost causing an accident. He activated his emergency lights and attempted to execute a traffic stop.

He approached the vehicle and it drove off at a high rate of speed, made two U-turns, and continued to flee west on Highway 11. The pursuit lasted four miles before being called off as the vehicle entered Union Grove.

Deputies later relocated the vehicle at 9:26 p.m. in the area of Highway D traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph. The vehicle drove through multiple intersections, passed stop signs and wen through red lights without stopping. The high-speed pursuit continued in total for 19.8 miles and other vehicles were forced off the roadway to avoid collision. The pursuit ended when the vehicle turned into the driveway of a residence at the 30000 block of Sun Court in Burlington. The vehicle then drove to the top portion of the driveway and started to turn around at a high rate of speed, then struck a police car and crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as Spinks, was ordered to put her hands in the air but she failed to comply and kept reaching around the lower portion of the passenger seat. She was eventually taken into custody and a search of the vehicle found a gun, a half-full bottle of alcohol, five boxes of ammunition, 61 loose bullets in the glovebox and in a jacket pocket, three cellphones, a rental agreement for the vehicle, and a baggie containing 1.7 grams of marijuana.

Spinks was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0