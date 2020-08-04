During street fight, Racine man allegedly assaulted, pistol whipped multiple people

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted, pistol whipped multiple people during a 20 person fight in the streets.
Sherman E. Barber Jr., aka "Squirrel", 49, of the 1800 block of Blake Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:36 a.m. on April 4, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue for approximately 20 people fighting in the street. Upon arrival, there was no active fight and the group dispersed without any issues.
A little bit later, the officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Frederick Street in reference to two victims that were assaulted in the earlier incident. The officer spoke to one of the victims who stated she and the other victim were hanging out at her friend's house.
They went outside after around 10 minutes and she told a man she knew as Squirrel, later identified as Barber, to get out of her face. Barber then charged her and struck her left side of her face. She says she fell to the ground where she felt being struck three or four more times and believed that she went unconscious due to the punches. She also said her cousin got involved and got pistol whipped by Barber.
The officer spoke to the other victim who stated he saw Barber punch the other victim in the face and knocked her out. He said he went into defense mode and attempted to diffuse the situation, then Barber struck him with a blunt metal object in the head numerous times.
He said he was told by witnesses that it was a handgun, however, he didn't see it himself. He had a laceration approximately two inches long to the top of the back of his head which required staples as well as a one inch hematoma on his forehead with a laceration on it.
Officers were advised that another adult male went to the hospital for medical attention after being pistol whipped by Barber but didn't want to press charges.
On Saturday, an officer observed Barber standing in the front lawn of the 1600 block of Charles Street. The officer verified his identity and attempted to speak with Barber in regards to his felony warrant. Barber began to walk into the back yard of the residence and ran westbound through the yards away from the officer. When threatened with the use of a taser, Barber got down on the ground and was secured in handcuffs. The officer located an operational black scale in the front left shorts pocket of Barber.
A status conference for Barber is set for Nov. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Armonte T Cook
Armonte T Cook, 1600 block of Maple Street, Racine, robbery with use of force.
Jesus Flores-Mejia
Jesus Flores-Mejia, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Nicole S Gossett
Nicole S Gossett, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aric M Lantz
Aric M Lantz, 7500 block of Pheasant Trail, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Chaquara Y Mason
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Chaquara Y Mason, 1100 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Joseph D Melnik
Joseph D Melnik, 2100 block of Rupert Boulevard, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling, burglary (room).
Lance L Moore
Lance L Moore, 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donsharell D Walton
Donsharell D Walton, 3700 block of Erie Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, Homeless, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul A Young
Paul A Young, 1300 block of Ramona Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig C Hansen
Craig C Hansen, 100 block of Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amarion L Webb
Amarion L Webb, 1200 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Nicholas R Gonzales
Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sherman E Barber Jr.
Sherman (aka Squirrel) E Barber Jr., 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Derrick D Daniel
Derrick D Daniel, 1800 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Melissa M Johnson
Melissa M Johnson, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Jeffrey D Ramos
Jeffrey D Ramos, 2300 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Jonathan Taizan
Jonathan Taizan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ricardo D Baity
Ricardo D Baity, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristin N Connelly
Kristin N Connelly, Salem, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mustafa E Bey
Mustafa E Bey, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
