During street fight, Racine man allegedly assaulted, pistol whipped multiple people
During street fight, Racine man allegedly assaulted, pistol whipped multiple people

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted, pistol whipped multiple people during a 20 person fight in the streets.

Sherman E. Barber Jr., aka "Squirrel", 49, of the 1800 block of Blake Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint: 

At 2:36 a.m. on April 4, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue for approximately 20 people fighting in the street. Upon arrival, there was no active fight and the group dispersed without any issues.

A little bit later, the officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Frederick Street in reference to two victims that were assaulted in the earlier incident. The officer spoke to one of the victims who stated she and the other victim were hanging out at her friend's house.

They went outside after around 10 minutes and she told a man she knew as Squirrel, later identified as Barber, to get out of her face. Barber then charged her and struck her left side of her face. She says she fell to the ground where she felt being struck three or four more times and believed that she went unconscious due to the punches. She also said her cousin got involved and got pistol whipped by Barber. 

Sherman Barber Jr.

Barber Jr.

The officer spoke to the other victim who stated he saw Barber punch the other victim in the face and knocked her out. He said he went into defense mode and attempted to diffuse the situation, then Barber struck him with a blunt metal object in the head numerous times.

He said he was told by witnesses that it was a handgun, however, he didn't see it himself. He had a laceration approximately two inches long to the top of the back of his head which required staples as well as a one inch hematoma on his forehead with a laceration on it. 

Officers were advised that another adult male went to the hospital for medical attention after being pistol whipped by Barber but didn't want to press charges.

On Saturday, an officer observed Barber standing in the front lawn of the 1600 block of Charles Street. The officer verified his identity and attempted to speak with Barber in regards to his felony warrant. Barber began to walk into the back yard of the residence and ran westbound through the yards away from the officer. When threatened with the use of a taser, Barber got down on the ground and was secured in handcuffs. The officer located an operational black scale in the front left shorts pocket of Barber. 

A status conference for Barber is set for Nov. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show. 

