During street fight, Racine man allegedly assaulted, pistol whipped multiple people

The officer spoke to the other victim who stated he saw Barber punch the other victim in the face and knocked her out. He said he went into defense mode and attempted to diffuse the situation, then Barber struck him with a blunt metal object in the head numerous times.

He said he was told by witnesses that it was a handgun, however, he didn't see it himself. He had a laceration approximately two inches long to the top of the back of his head which required staples as well as a one inch hematoma on his forehead with a laceration on it.

Officers were advised that another adult male went to the hospital for medical attention after being pistol whipped by Barber but didn't want to press charges.

On Saturday, an officer observed Barber standing in the front lawn of the 1600 block of Charles Street. The officer verified his identity and attempted to speak with Barber in regards to his felony warrant. Barber began to walk into the back yard of the residence and ran westbound through the yards away from the officer. When threatened with the use of a taser, Barber got down on the ground and was secured in handcuffs. The officer located an operational black scale in the front left shorts pocket of Barber.