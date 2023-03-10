RACINE — Two Racine men are accused of trying to sell cocaine and fentanyl to a law enforcement officer.

Christopher T. Taylor, 30, of the 1900 block of 12th Street was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, and a misdemeanor count of operate a motor vehicle while revoked.

Dreterrion Currie, 27, of the 2100 block of 21st Street was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 20 an investigator responded to a drug overdose death and found a phone number for "craig main guy," along with a record of payments made to the number through CashApp.

The investigator contacted "craig main guy" and scheduled a meeting for Monday to purchase a "ball" of cocaine, or around 3.75 grams.

A car driven by Taylor with Currie in the passenger seat arrived at the meeting location and officers called the "craig main guy" number and reportedly saw a phone inside the car ring.

A K9 sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A bag with 4.3 grams of cocaine and fentanyl reportedly was found inside.

According to the complaint, on Currie's phone there were CashApp transactions to "Craig Johnson," who was confirmed to be Taylor.

Currie allegedly denied knowing about the drug deal and said he had "no idea" why there would be cocaine and fentanyl in the car.

Taylor allegedly said he was at the location to get pain killers and have sex, and denied that he was there to sell drugs.

He reportedly claimed that the cocaine and fentanyl weren't his and that the car was a rental.

Later, Taylor allegedly said that if the officers knew who he was, then they would know this was not his first "rodeo" where he had cocaine, and that he travels to Mississippi to get his "coke".

Taylor was given a $25,000 cash bond and Currie was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

