RACINE — Two Racine men face charges after allegedly shooting and injuring two people on Sunday.

Curtis L. Petty, 33, of the 1500 block of Flett Avenue, and Lavon M. Brown, 33, of the 3000 block of 15th Street, are each charged with two counts of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, Petty and Brown reportedly fired several bullets at two victims, striking them and their vehicle, before fleeing the scene in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive. Witnesses reported a hit-and-run with shots fired in the area.

One of the victims was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg.

The victim who was shot in the leg identified Brown as a passenger in the suspect vehicle, claiming he saw Brown fire several shots at them near Washington Avenue and South Memorial Drive. He said Brown continued to shoot at them as they headed toward 16th Street.

After being shot at “at least 20 times,” the victims fled and went to the hospital. Officers found “numerous” bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.

After the incident, witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle had been loaned to Petty. They claimed Petty was also involved in the incident.

Petty told witnesses he had “done something bad” and would be leaving for a while. Petty admitted that he had been with Brown, who had started shooting, and that Petty had also fired shots.

Officers found the suspect vehicle, which matched the description given by the victims and witnesses. The vehicle had damage and paint transfer consistent with striking the victim’s vehicle.

Petty is currently in custody and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, online records show. Petty’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 8 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

As of Friday afternoon, Brown was not in custody. A warrant was issued on Wednesday for his arrest.

