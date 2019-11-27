You are the owner of this article.
Duo allegedly stole money, crashed into car while fleeing Waterford Burger King
Duo allegedly stole money, crashed into car while fleeing Waterford Burger King

Barrios and Smith

Barrios, left, and Smith, right

 Submitted photo

WATERFORD — A Rochester man and Burlington woman are facing charges after allegedly stealing money from a woman they were selling an iPhone to, and then crashing into a vehicle while fleeing the scene. 

Andrai A. Barrios, 27, of the 300 block of Edwards Street in Rochester, and Calista S. Smith, 23, of the 29000 block of River View Parkway in Burlington, are both charged with felony counts of robbery with the use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of bail jumping. Barrios faces an additional three counts of possession of narcotic drugs. 

According to a Racine County Sheriff's Office release and the criminal complaint:

At 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burger King, 2723 Beck Drive, in Waterford after a female called 911 and said had been robbed, a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release stated.

The female victim said she had arranged on Facebook to meet up with Barrios, a former neighbor, and Smith, Barrios' pregnant girlfriend, to buy an iPhone.

The three met at Burger King, and during the exchange, Barrios reportedly took the victim’s $100, got back into the SUV he arrived in, where Smith was waiting. Barrios reportedly backed up, striking the back of another vehicle, and then fled the scene. 

At 7:06 p.m., the SUV Barrios and Smith were traveling in was found on the intersection of Front and Main streets.

Barrios was found in the front passenger seat and Smith was in the driver's seat. Barrios' pupils were reportedly small, and the deputy said he appeared to be under the influence.

A K9 officer did an open air sniff on the SUV and got a positive alert. A search of the vehicle turned up a clear baggie with a substance that later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl. 

Both Smith and Barrios were out on bond in separate criminal cases at the time of this incident. As of Wednesday afternoon, Barrios remained in custody on a $10,000 cash bond, and Smith remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show.

Smith and Barrios are not to have any contact with one another as part of their bond. 

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Andrai Barrios

Barrios 
Calista Smith

Smith 
