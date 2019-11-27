Duo allegedly stole money, crashed into car while fleeing Rochester Burger King

ROCHESTER — A Burlington man and Rochester woman are facing charges after allegedly stealing money from a woman they were selling an iPhone to, and then crashing into a vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Andrai A. Barrios, 27, of the 300 block of Edwards Street in Burlington, and Calista S. Smith, 23, of the 29000 block of River View Parkway in Rochester, are both charged with felony counts of robbery with the use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of bail jumping. Barrios faces an additional three counts of possession of narcotic drugs.
According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office release and the criminal complaint:
At 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burger King, 2723 Beck Drive in Rochester after a woman called 911 and said had been robbed, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.
The victim said she had arranged on Facebook to meet up with Barrios, a former neighbor, and Smith, Barrios’ pregnant girlfriend, to buy an iPhone.
The three met at Burger King. During the exchange, Barrios reportedly took the victim’s $100 then got back into the SUV he arrived in, where Smith was waiting. Barrios reportedly backed up, striking the back of another vehicle, and then fled the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
At 7:06 p.m., the SUV Barrios and Smith were traveling in was found on the intersection of Front and Main streets.
Barrios was found in the front passenger seat and Smith was in the driver’s seat.
Barrios’ pupils were reportedly small, and the deputy said he appeared to be under the influence.
A K9 officer did an open air sniff on the SUV and got a positive alert. A search of the vehicle turned up a clear bag with a substance that later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.
Both Smith and Barrios were out on bond in separate criminal cases at the time of this incident. As of Wednesday afternoon, Barrios remained in custody on a $10,000 cash bond, and Smith remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show.
Smith and Barrios are not to have any contact with one another as part of their bond.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Judith Rands
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Judith Rands, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Jeffrey M Stasiak
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey M Stasiak, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft (business setting), felony bail jumping.
Cynthia R Beal
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cynthia R Beal, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Gregory Bovo-Schmokel
Gregory Bovo-Schmokel, Fennville, Michigan, possession of THC.
Shaine M Spiller
Shaine M Spiller, Weston, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
James A Stone
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James A Stone, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, operating without a license.
Willa M Leichman
Willa M Leichman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher M Morgan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christopher M Morgan, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, telephone harassment, misdemeanor battery, strangulation and suffocation.
Jaylin I Rivera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaylin I Rivera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.