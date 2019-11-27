Duo allegedly stole money, crashed into car while fleeing Rochester Burger King

ROCHESTER — A Burlington man and Rochester woman are facing charges after allegedly stealing money from a woman they were selling an iPhone to, and then crashing into a vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Andrai A. Barrios, 27, of the 300 block of Edwards Street in Burlington, and Calista S. Smith, 23, of the 29000 block of River View Parkway in Rochester, are both charged with felony counts of robbery with the use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of bail jumping. Barrios faces an additional three counts of possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office release and the criminal complaint:

At 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burger King, 2723 Beck Drive in Rochester after a woman called 911 and said had been robbed, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.

The victim said she had arranged on Facebook to meet up with Barrios, a former neighbor, and Smith, Barrios’ pregnant girlfriend, to buy an iPhone.