Duo allegedly stole money, crashed into car while fleeing Burger King

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man and Burlington woman were arrested after allegedly stealing money from a person they were selling an iPhone to, and then crashing into a vehicle while fleeing the scene.
At 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burger King, 2723 Beck Drive, after a female called 911 and said had been robbed, a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release stated.
The female victim said she had arranged to meet up with Andrai A. Barrios, 27, of Rochester, and 23-year-old Calista S. Smith, of Burlington, whom she knew. She met the two at Burger King to buy an iPhone from Barrios.
During the exchange, Barrios reportedly took the victim’s money and sped away while fleeing the scene. The suspects’ vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in the Burger King lot, causing significant damage. Deputies searched the area and found Barrios, Smith and the vehicle.
Charges of robbery, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, and five counts of felony bail jumping have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office against Barrios.
Charges of robbery as a party to a crime, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping were also referred to the District Attorney's Office for Smith.
As of Wednesday morning, Barrios and Smith remained in custody at the Racine County Jail, online records show.
