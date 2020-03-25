Dunham's employee reportedly pepper sprayed at Regency Mall; three female suspects at large

RACINE — A Dunham's Sports employee was reportedly pepper sprayed at Regency Mall Tuesday after during a shoplifting incident, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon. Three female suspects were involved in pepper spraying the employee, according to police. All three females left the scene, reportedly in a green Pontiac G6 sedan.
No one is in custody yet for the incident and security footage has not yet been made public, RPD Public Information Officer Chad Melby said.
Police scanner reports from around 2 p.m. Tuesday indicated that emergency medical crews were called to the scene.
Melby said that video and/or photos of the suspects may be available later this week.
Police did not respond to a follow-up email Wednesday, asking what was shoplifted from the store.
According to Regency Mall's Facebook page, the mall closed on March 18 after Gov. Tony Evers ordered all shopping malls to close to reduce the spread of COVID-19 though individual stores remained open.
