{{featured_button_text}}
Dump truck rollover in Waterford

A dump truck rolled over Tuesday afternoon in Waterford.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING, christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

WATERFORD — Flight for Life was called to transport the driver of a dump truck that rolled over just after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was heading south from Buena Park Road as it entered a curve, attempting to turn onto Ela Avenue in the Village of Waterford, when it left the roadway and flipped over. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to first responders, who had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

A Flight for Life helicopter landed in a nearby parking lot and flew the driver of the truck to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to Waterford Police. His injuries are considered "serious."

The dump truck had been carrying dirt, which spilled into a ditch alongside the road.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Waterford Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.