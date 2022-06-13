'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for 12 hours

RACINE — At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine's south side; the scene wasn't investigated for another 12 hours "due to the call volume" at the time, a Racine Police Department spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

It was the third reported shooting incident of the weekend, according to the RPD, for which no arrests have been reported.

Nobody was reported injured in that third incident, which was in the neighborhood north and west of the DeKoven Center and the Dr. John Bryant Community Center.

The RPD said that a house on the 1800 block of Racine Street (Highway 32) was struck, but nobody was inside the home at the time, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.

Officers were seen investigating a crime scene near the intersection of Center Street and Sandra Court, southwest of the community center, at about noon Monday.

When asked if more information about why there was such a delay between the shots fired report and the investigation, Wilcox said in an email: "It was a very busy weekend, so the officers can only one handle one call at a time."

At the time, there were 16 officers working, Wilcox said.

First shooting: Man shot three times

At around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times, the Racine Police Department confirmed Sunday. The injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

According to the RPD, the 21-year-old was shot in the forearm, foot and groin.

Multiple calibers of casings were found at the scene, including 9mm and .40, on the 1200 block of Hagerer Street immediately east of where Rapids Drive ends at Douglas Avenue, police said.

A home on the street was also reported to have been "struck multiple times."

Second incident

Sunday night, either bullets or shards of glass from a window smashed by bullets are believed to have caused a "minor injury" to a 28-year-old woman inside a home on the 1300 block of Park Avenue, Wilcox said in an email.

A vehicle was also reported to have been hit by bullets in the area.

