YORKVILLE – A 36-year-old woman was being treated for life-threatening injuries, and a Kenosha man was arrested, following a head-on crash on Highway 20 early Sunday morning.
At 12:39 a.m. the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Highway U in the Town of Yorkville. The initial caller, who was involved in the accident, said that there was one person in the other vehicle and one outside of the vehicle; both were non-responsive at the time. Deputies provided medical assistance until rescue personnel arrived on the scene.
Both parties were transported to Froedtert Hospital of Wauwatosa. The passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Waterford, was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Sunday morning.
The driver, Ryan J. Kamps, 37, of East Troy was treated for minor injuries.
The initial investigation showed that the vehicle driven by Kamps, a Pontiac Sunfire, veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The operator of the Trailblazer, a 36-year-old man from Kenosha, was not injured.
During the investigation deputies spoke to people who said that they saw Kamps drinking and said that they tried to keep him from driving, going as far as trying to arrange transportation for him. They said that Kamps refused the assistance and drove away from the local establishment prior to the accident. Kamps was later arrested for operating while impaired causing injury, his third OWI arrest.
He was also arrested for felony causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. When released from the hospital he will be transported to the Racine County Jail.
