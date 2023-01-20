 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drunk parents allegedly were involved in a rollover accident with their minor child in the car

CALEDONIA — Drunk parents allegedly were involved in a rollover accident with their minor child in the car.

Amanda R. Jackson, 29, of the 500 block of Park View Street, Racine, was charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury with a minor child in the vehicle, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and neglecting a child causing emotional damage, and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked and disorderly conduct.

Christopher R. Frederick, 31, also of the 500 block of Park View Street, was charged with a felony count of neglecting a child causing emotional damage and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 13, Caledonia police were called to the 1600 block of Kremer Avenue for drunk individuals driving off with a minor child in the car.

An officer spoke to the homeowner who said Frederick had come over with his daughter, who is under the age of 9, as well as the mother, Jackson, at 7 p.m. The two began drinking heavily and they got into a fight. Jackson grabbed Frederick by the ear and then Jackson said Frederick punched her in the face. Frederick then left the residence, leaving behind his child and Jackson. He then came back and the three of them prepared to leave.

While in the car, the two began to hit each other again. Jackson then got out of the car and tried to get into a fight with the homeowner. The two began to punch each other and then Frederick got out and punched the back window of the homeowner’s vehicle. Jackson and Frederick then got into the vehicle and drove away. The homeowner said “I never seen anyone that drunk in my life,” about Jackson and Frederick.

At 11:08 p.m., a deputy was sent to HWY A & 75 in Dover for a rollover accident. The occupants were identified as Jackson, Frederick and the minor child. The two originally claimed that they were carjacked at the Dover Inn, but then Jackson later admitted to being the driver. “I told him I didn’t want to drive,” Jackson said. She gave a PBT sample with a result of 0.25 BAC, over three times the legal limit. Jackson said she remembered flipping over twice during the accident.

At the hospital, Frederick denied being involved in any altercations or that he was in Caledonia at all. He said he did nothing wrong because he was only a passenger. His PBT sample had a result of 0.199 BAC, over two times the legal limit.

The child had minor injuries from the accident and said that her parents got into an argument and fight. She said Frederick punched a car window and broke the glass.

Both Frederick and Jackson were given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

