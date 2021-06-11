Drunk Kenosha man allegedly led Mount Pleasant Police on 6.5 mile car chase Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man is being held in jail for allegedly fleeing officers from Mount Pleasant Police Department and operating while intoxicated, his fourth offense.

According to a press release, MPPD officers were dispatched Thursday to Spring Street and Airline Road to respond to a reckless driving complaint. The caller identified a black SUV was driving all over the road.

The vehicle then turned south on 90th Street. Officers were able to get behind the vehicle on 90th Street, just south of Highway 20. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the operator continued to drive.

The vehicle continued to drive normally without stopping, the release said. It headed west on Highway 11 from 90th Street. While heading west on Highway 11, officers from the Sturtevant Police Department attempted to place stop sticks on the road, but the operator was able to drive around them.

The operator continued west, heading under the interstate, then north on West Frontage Road. The SUV then began to drive faster, exceeding 80 mph. As it approached the curve by the Lakeside International Trucks dealership close to Highway 20, it went off the road.

The operator made it about 100 feet into the grass in front of a vehicle dealership, hitting a large display of rocks.