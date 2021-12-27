Drunk driver to blame for multiple-vehicle crash on eve of Christmas Eve, police say

RACINE — A Lasalle Street crash the night before Christmas Eve is being blamed on a drunk driver, according to the Racine Police Department.

The crash occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, with multiple vehicles damaged including one that came to rest on a sidewalk and another that ended upside down on Lasalle, between Hagerer and English streets.

“Alcohol appeared to be a factor in this incident and an adult male was cited for Operating While Intoxicated,” Sgt. Chad Melby, the RPD’s public information officer, said in an email.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0