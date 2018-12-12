RACINE — A seven-month drug investigation has resulted in the arrest of Kevin L. Canady, 37, of the 1500 block of West Street.
Canady is suspected of “being involved in a large-scale distribution of cocaine,” according to the Racine Police Department.
According to the criminal complaint:
A search warrant was executed Tuesday on a home shared by Canady and his girlfriend, who has not been charged with any crimes as of Wednesday evening. Police reported finding 1.6 grams of cocaine, two semi-automatic handguns, a digital gram scale, assorted sandwich bags, and a plastic storage tote that contained $16,590.
Police said that Canady admitted that the cocaine and firearms were his. He allegedly told police that he bought the guns “for protection” after his brother, Marcellus “Nino” Martinez, was shot and killed on LaSalle Street in November, even though Canady knew it was illegal for him to own firearms because he is a felon.
Canady has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all of which are felonies. The maximum prison sentence for those crimes, according to the criminal complaint, is 26 years.
According to court records, Canady has prior convictions in Racine for possession with intent to deliver cocaine in 2007, possession of cocaine in 2005, felony bail jumping in 2004 and maintaining a drug trafficking place in Racine. He reportedly served four years in prison from July 2007 through August 2011.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Wednesday night at the county jail.
