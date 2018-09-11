RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office found more than 600 grams of marijuana and guns in the residence of a Racine man who also lived with three children.
At approximately 5:48 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team and agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Lasalle Street.
Information had been developed that the suspect, 20-year-old Diego A. Salais was involved in the sales of marijuana, according to a Sheriff's Office news release issued Tuesday morning.
During a search of the residence, Metro agents and a Racine County K9 located 607.9 grams of marijuana —with an approximate street value of $4000, a digital scale, packaging materials, a 45-caliber handgun, a shotgun, cell phones and $5,675.
Three young children were also found in the residence. Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the drug endangered children protocol.
“I understand the varying opinions regarding marijuana, but when there are guns and kids around this illegal activity, we will aggressively go after them everytime,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.
Salais was transported to the Racine County Jail and arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while armed, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect, due to the children in the residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Looks like someone was just anticipating their Racine (city) property tax bill and gathering up some extra jing to cover the 17%.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.