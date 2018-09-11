Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Drugs, gun and money found

Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents and sheriff's deputies found 607.9 grams of marijuana, with an approximate street value of $4,000, a digital scale, packaging materials, a 45-caliber handgun, a shotgun, cell phones and $5,675 in cash during a search of a LaSalle Street residence on Friday. 

RACINE — Racine County Sheriff's deputies found more than 600 grams of marijuana and guns in a raid last week at the residence of a Racine man, who lived there with three children.

At approximately 5:48 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team and agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of LaSalle Street.

Information had been developed that the suspect, 20-year-old Diego A. Salais, was allegedly involved in the sale of marijuana, according to a Sheriff's Office news release issued Tuesday morning.

During a search of the residence, Metro agents and a Racine County K-9 located 607.9 grams of marijuana — with an approximate street value of $4,000, a digital scale, packaging materials, a 45-caliber handgun, a shotgun, cell phones and $5,675 in cash.

Three young children were also found in the residence. The Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and staff responded to take the children into protective custody under the Sheriff's Office's drug-endangered children response protocol.

“I understand the varying opinions regarding marijuana, but when there are guns and kids around this illegal activity, we will aggressively go after them every time,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. 

Salais was transported to the Racine County Jail and was charged on Monday with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while armed, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect, due to the children being in the residence. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19 in Racine County Circuit Court 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

