{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A SWAT team with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit found nearly 40 grams of cocaine in the home of a repeat offender while executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Park Avenue Tuesday morning, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry L. Jackson, 39, has a criminal history in Racine County stretching back almost 14 years, starting in 2006 when he pleaded guilty to cocaine dealing for charges filed in 2005. Since then, Jackson has been convicted of battery, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, manufacture/delivery of THC and eluding an officer in a vehicle.

His most recent conviction came in 2013 for selling marijuana, and he was released from custody in January 2017, according to online court records.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office reported finding 39.2 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of THC, a digital scale and a “cutting agent” at Jackson’s residence.

No charges had been filed as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to online records, Jackson is in custody at Racine County Jail.

“Thanks to our hard-working deputies, this violent felon, domestic abuser and cocaine drug dealer was taken into custody today. Our community is now safer as a result of this arrest,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement.

At the time of the arrest, Jackson was out on bond for charges filed in March for battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, although he has never been convicted of domestic abuse.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments