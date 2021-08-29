RACINE — A drug case has been scheduled for trial, despite the fact no officer from the Racine Police Department claimed to have found any drugs during a search of the defendant’s home last October.

Joshua Brown, 39, was charged on Oct. 20, 2020, with multiple felonies relating to drug sales, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

The defense attempted to have the charges dismissed because the case proceeded on the testimony of Investigator Donald Nuttall, who claimed that 1.5 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl was recovered from Brown’s house by Officer David Arvai. However, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has yet to provide any evidence to support that claim, the defense contends.

Arvai has denied, both in a written report and on the stand, finding any drugs in Brown’s house.

Despite that, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the drug charges in a written response filed on Friday.

Ultimately, Laufenberg sided with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, who argued the matter was best determined by a jury.

The jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 22-24, 2022.

Case history

On Oct. 7, 2020, Brown received a call from his son that a woman had overdosed in their house.

He called 911, raced home, and personally performed CPR until paramedics arrived, according to documents filed by the defense.

The woman’s life was saved.

RPD officers subsequently obtained a search warrant for the house and Brown was arrested. He was initially held on a weapons charge, and the drug charges came approximately 13 days later.

Franks/Mann motion

A Franks/Mann motion is a procedure in which the defense seeks to have charges dismissed due to sworn testimony that materially misstates or omits facts or evidence.

David Heller of Green Bay, who represents the defendant, brought the motion and a hearing was held on July 23.

Both in the motion and during the hearing, Heller argued the testimony of Nuttall was not supported by the evidence.

During the preliminary hearing, Nuttall was asked if any drugs were found in the residence.

He replied: “Yes, there was an amount of heroin. I believe the gross total was 1.5 grams, ultimately located in the kitchen garbage area.”

When asked if in his experience the drugs were for personal use or resale, Nuttall responded that in his experience they were being sold. He said 1.5 grams was about “7.5 to 15 times what a normal dose would be.”

Nuttall reiterated on cross-examination that Arvai found the baggie of heroin in a garbage can at Brown’s house.

Based on the testimony of Nuttall, the defendant was bound over for trial.

However, Arvai did not claim to have found any drugs in his after-incident report. Video from his body camera does not show him finding a baggie of heroin.

Additionally, in a hearing held before the Department of Hearings and Appeals, Arvai denied finding any drugs in the Brown house. Laufenberg declined to consider Arvai’s testimony to DHA because it came after the deadline established by the court.

Opinion

In the written response to the Franks/Mann motion, Laufenberg acknowledged the defense’s primary point: The evidence does not support the testimony of Investigator Nuttall.

“In the case at bar, the investigating officer testified at a preliminary hearing and the testimony of who found and where the controlled substance was found was not supported in the reports of Officer Arvai,” she wrote.

However, she found the related documents sufficient to send the matter to trial.

Those documents include the evidence log, another officer’s report, and Investigator Nuttall’s report, all of which claim that 1.5 grams of heroin were recovered from the house.

Further, she pointed out that Officer Arvai included the charges the defendant was facing, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, in his after-incident report of Oct. 7, 2020.

Laufenberg ruled the outstanding issues raised by the defense, including “who actually recovered the heroin, are issues for the trier of fact and are valid areas subject to cross examination.”

She continued: “A Franks hearing is not a proper forum to choose between conflicting facts or inferences or to weigh the state’s evidence against evidence favorable to the defendant.”

The criminal complaint states that 1.5 grams of heroin were recovered from Brown’s house, but it does not indicate who found it; therefore, the unsupported information was not directly included in the complaint.

Laufenberg concluded by stating the “Racine County District Attorney’s Office has not misstated information within the complaint as to the recovery of controlled substances.”

Who found the drugs?

The defense has repeatedly raised the issue of where the drugs were found and by whom, but Assistant District Attorney Jessica Lynott has not addressed the issue.

To date, the DA’s Office has not provided any bodycam footage showing any officer locating 1.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl, nor has the credit for finding it been given to any officer on scene that day.

The defense claims it has received no video or photos that place the baggie of heroin in Brown’s house on the day of the search. The defense further claims that no officer from the RPD claims to have found any drugs in their after-incident reports.

However, there is video footage of officers taking the heroin out of the evidence box at the RPD. Where it was found or by whom has not been addressed by the District Attorney’s Office.

