Driver tracked down for egging pickup

SOMERS — A 19-year-old Kenosha man was cited for criminal damage to property and ticketed for multiple traffic violations after reportedly throwing an egg at another vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Highway 142 and I-94, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The egg hit a pickup truck, chipping the paint on the hood and splattering on the windshield. Damage was estimated at $1,200.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the pickup followed the offending vehicle and reported the license plate number to police.

When confronted by depities, the suspect reportedly accepted blame for the incident, saying he was “just being stupid,” according to the police report.

The man was driving his mother’s vehicle, which did not have insurance. He was cited for throwing an item at a vehicle and passing in a no-passing zone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0