Driver suspected of OWI allegedly crashed into State Patrol vehicle involved in traffic stop of different OWI

A man suspected of driving while high is accused of crashing into a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop/arrest of a different driver suspected of OWI Wednesday morning on Interstate 41/94 in Racine County.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the investigation:

A Racine County deputy pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation on the Interstate just south of Highway 20.

The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Jonah Hughley of Milwaukee, allegedly provided a fake name upon being pulled over. The deputy reported seeing two children under the age of 3 in the backseat, one who wasn’t in a car seat and another who was in an improperly installed car seat.

The deputy reported that Hughley was showing “indicators of impairment” and was arrested and is facing recommended charges of two counts of first-offense OWI with a child under 16 in the vehicle.

After Hughley was arrested, another deputy was called to bring appropriate car seats before the children could be transported to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, where they could be possibly be picked up by family members, pending the investigation.