STURTEVANT — A driver suffered minor injuries Tuesday after rolling their pickup while passing a vehicle on Wisconsin Street in Downtown Sturtevant.
At 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sturtevant Police and South Shore firefighters responded to Wisconsin Street in front of Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., for the report of a rollover crash, according to Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke.
The driver of a red pickup truck reportedly illegally passed another vehicle on Wisconsin Street on the right, drove onto the sidewalk, struck a concrete flower planter and utility pole and then rolled over.
Police say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor; however, the driver of the pickup truck was cited for unsafe passing.
