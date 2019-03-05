Try 3 months for $3
Sturtevant rollover crash

Sturtevant Police responded to the 2800 block of Wisconsin Street for a rollover crash at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Police say they issued the driver a citation for unsafe passing. 

STURTEVANT — A driver suffered minor injuries Tuesday after rolling their pickup while passing a vehicle on Wisconsin Street in Downtown Sturtevant.

At 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sturtevant Police and South Shore firefighters responded to Wisconsin Street in front of Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., for the report of a rollover crash, according to Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke. 

The driver of a red pickup truck reportedly illegally passed another vehicle on Wisconsin Street on the right, drove onto the sidewalk, struck a concrete flower planter and utility pole and then rolled over.

Police say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor; however, the driver of the pickup truck was cited for unsafe passing.  

