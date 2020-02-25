You are the owner of this article.
Driver 'severely injured' after crash on Marquette Street
Driver 'severely injured' after crash on Marquette Street

RACINE — A man was severely injured after appearing to have been knocked unconscious after the van he was driving crashed into a utility pole in the 900 block of Marquette Street just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, police radio reports indicated.

When Racine Fire Department paramedics arrived, they reported that the driver was “semi-coherent.”

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters and emergency responders to extricate the man from the vehicle, using a variety of tools including a hydraulic rescue tool to rip the driver’s side door off the vehicle.

One Racine Police officer was observed pulling the passenger’s side door back from its hinges, providing easier access for paramedics who later placed the man onto a stretcher before taking him to the hospital via ambulance.

Damage to the vehicle was extensive, even before emergency responders began their extrication.

The front of the vehicle was caved in where it had collided with the utility poll, the driver’s side front tire was tilted and the windshield was smashed.

