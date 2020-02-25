Driver 'severely injured' after crash on Marquette Street

RACINE — A man was severely injured after appearing to have been knocked unconscious after the van he was driving crashed into a utility pole in the 900 block of Marquette Street just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, police radio reports indicated.

When Racine Fire Department paramedics arrived, they reported that the driver was “semi-coherent.”

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters and emergency responders to extricate the man from the vehicle, using a variety of tools including a hydraulic rescue tool to rip the driver’s side door off the vehicle.

One Racine Police officer was observed pulling the passenger’s side door back from its hinges, providing easier access for paramedics who later placed the man onto a stretcher before taking him to the hospital via ambulance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Damage to the vehicle was extensive, even before emergency responders began their extrication.

The front of the vehicle was caved in where it had collided with the utility poll, the driver’s side front tire was tilted and the windshield was smashed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.