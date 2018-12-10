PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on the 8800 block of Highway 50 in Kenosha County at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, they found that one of the drivers, a 25-year-old male, had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.
The man is a Kenosha resident, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department reported, and was taken first to nearby Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Hospital in Pleasant Prairie before being flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The man reportedly survived the incident.
A driver from another vehicle was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
There was also a 25-year-old female in the vehicle with the man who had been shot. Police did not report if she sustained any injuries.
The Kenosha News reported that Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said the gunshot originated within the vehicle, that police have recovered the weapon, and that no one had been taken into custody as of Monday morning.
With the assistance of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a portion of Highway 50 was shut down for several hours while the incident was investigated. The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Investigation Unit is assisting in the investigation.
Police said that they don’t believe there is any threat to the public in regards to the case or ongoing investigation.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
