Driver high on Xanax, pot, allegedly knocks over pole, crashes in ditch

YORKVILLE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly high on Xanax and marijuana knocked over a pole and drove into a ditch Tuesday morning just west of Interstate 94, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Espinoza-Rivera was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when sheriff’s deputies found his car in a ditch in the 15700 block of Durand Avenue (Highway 11). He allegedly had slurred speech and could not keep his balance, and he admitted to taking Xanax and smoking pot before driving, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies referred a charge of driving while drugged and issued citations of operating while suspended, operating without insurance and failure to maintain control of a vehicle. Espinoza-Rivera was released to his father.

Espinoza-Rivera had not been formally charged as of noon Wednesday.

