WATERFORD — A Green Bay man was arrested Sunday after he was found inside a smoking vehicle near Waterford's east side. He was unconscious when police approached him, and a bag containing four grams of methamphetamine was found in the passenger's seat, according to court documents.
The man — Harley Chastain, 21, of Green Bay — has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, which is a felony, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and three counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer from the Waterford Police Department responded to a reportedly disabled vehicle at the intersection of Highway 164 and Cornerstone Crossing. Police said that the car appeared to be smoking.
After knocking on the window, an officer opened the door and shook Chastain's shoulder to wake him.
Chastain then admitted to having used meth earlier that night, and the bag that contained methamphetamine was located on the passenger seat. The officer described the bag's contents as "a white crystal."
A clear glass smoking pipe was found in Chastain's pocket, according to police, and a plastic spoon and digital scale with white residue were also recovered from the car.
In March, Chastain was charged with possession of methamphetamine in Door County, although that case remains open. A plea/sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Door County.
On Monday, Chastain appeared in court via video conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.
