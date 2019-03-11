CALEDONIA — A vehicle was stuck on Racine County railroad tracks Saturday after the driver reportedly drove onto the tracks thinking it was a road while following her vehicle's GPS system.
At about 8 p.m. Saturday, Caledonia Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks on Highway K near Highway H, according to Caledonia Police Chief Brian Wall. Trains were stopped temporarily and the vehicle was removed from the tracks.
The driver and passengers were reportedly from Illinois. The driver said she was following her GPS system to Cabbage Heads Tavern, 3311 Highway H, when she turned onto the railroad tracks, thinking it was a road.
The driver performed and passed field sobriety tests and preliminary breath test results showed she had no alcohol in her system. The vehicle was removed from the tracks.
