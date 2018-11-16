DOVER — Racine County sheriff’s deputies cited the driver of a dump truck they say crossed the centerline of Highway 20 Thursday and struck an oncoming box truck.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning issued a news release that described a two-vehicle crash reported at 11:07 a.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to the collision on Highway 20 just east of Britton Road in the Town of Dover. Deputies learned that a westbound quad-axle dump truck on Highway 20 had crossed over the centerline and into oncoming traffic. The dump truck drove into the path of an eastbound box truck. The box truck’s driver attempted to swerve to avoid the dump truck, but the trucks collided.
While speaking with the operators of the vehicles involved in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said, deputies saw that the operator of the quad-axle dump truck had glassy eyes, and they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. They also noticed he was using chewing tobacco as well as chewing on gum. Deputies performed standardized field sobriety tests on the dump truck driver who was then arrested for operating while under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense.
The dump truck operator was identified as Orrin Earl Brownlee, 60, from Franksville. Brownlee was cited and released to a responsible party.
Brownlee was not injured in the crash, and the box truck driver had minor scratches. Both vehicles involved had disabling damage and were towed from the scene.
