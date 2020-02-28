Driver charged with OWI after Downtown Racine crash that knocked out child's teeth

RACINE — A 33-year-old Racine man was charged in court with three felony counts Friday following a Thursday night Downtown crash that knocked several teeth out of one of his children’s mouths.

Jonathan D. Jones, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, first offense, with a minor child in a vehicle, as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint and witnesses’ accounts:

Three occupants of a Nissan were southbound on Main Street at around 6:30 p.m. when they heard a crash up ahead, they told The Journal Times. Immediately after that, a white Ford SUV headed northbound crossed the center line and crashed into their Nissan SUV which was in the outer southbound lane at Fourth Street.

At the scene police located Jones who was identified as the Ford’s driver. He reportedly had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of intoxicants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police learned that Jones and his three children were heading home after leaving their uncle’s house where Jones had been drinking. The relative reportedly told Jones not to drive, but Jones gathered up the children and headed home.