Driver charged with OWI after Downtown Racine crash that knocked out child's teeth
top story

Driver charged with OWI after Downtown Racine crash that knocked out child's teeth

Crash, Feb. 27

Jonathan D. Jones, 33, of Racine was charged with three counts of a felony after this Thursday night crash at Fourth and Main streets that reportedly injured his three children. Jones had been driving the white Ford.

 MICHAEL BURKE,

RACINE — A 33-year-old Racine man was charged in court with three felony counts Friday following a Thursday night Downtown crash that knocked several teeth out of one of his children’s mouths.

Jonathan D. Jones, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, first offense, with a minor child in a vehicle, as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint and witnesses’ accounts:

Three occupants of a Nissan were southbound on Main Street at around 6:30 p.m. when they heard a crash up ahead, they told The Journal Times. Immediately after that, a white Ford SUV headed northbound crossed the center line and crashed into their Nissan SUV which was in the outer southbound lane at Fourth Street.

At the scene police located Jones who was identified as the Ford’s driver. He reportedly had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of intoxicants.

Police learned that Jones and his three children were heading home after leaving their uncle’s house where Jones had been drinking. The relative reportedly told Jones not to drive, but Jones gathered up the children and headed home.

Jones and the children were transported to the hospital for medical attention where Jones failed a sobriety test. Officers were unable to administer other tests, the complaint states.

One of the children was missing “numerous” top teeth, the complaint states. Another had a fresh scrape to her face near her left eye. The other had a bump on the forehead.

Because Jones was arrested for drunken driving with children under 16 in his vehicle, he was taken to the Racine County Jail. Jones was charged as a repeat offender because he has a conviction from 2016 for strangulation and suffocation domestic abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct domestic abuse.

Each current charge against him carries a potential penalty of a fine of $600 to $4,000 and imprisonment of 60 days to two years.

According to online records, Jones was being held in the jail Friday afternoon on a $500 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond.

Reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this article.

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

