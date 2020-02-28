Driver charged with OWI after Downtown Racine crash that knocked out child's teeth

RACINE — A 33-year-old Racine man was charged in court with three felony counts Friday following a Thursday night Downtown crash that knocked several teeth out of one of his children’s mouths.
Jonathan D. Jones, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, first offense, with a minor child in a vehicle, as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint and witnesses’ accounts:
Three occupants of a Nissan were southbound on Main Street at around 6:30 p.m. when they heard a crash up ahead, they told The Journal Times. Immediately after that, a white Ford SUV headed northbound crossed the center line and crashed into their Nissan SUV which was in the outer southbound lane at Fourth Street.
At the scene police located Jones who was identified as the Ford’s driver. He reportedly had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of intoxicants.
Police learned that Jones and his three children were heading home after leaving their uncle’s house where Jones had been drinking. The relative reportedly told Jones not to drive, but Jones gathered up the children and headed home.
Jones and the children were transported to the hospital for medical attention where Jones failed a sobriety test. Officers were unable to administer other tests, the complaint states.
One of the children was missing “numerous” top teeth, the complaint states. Another had a fresh scrape to her face near her left eye. The other had a bump on the forehead.
Because Jones was arrested for drunken driving with children under 16 in his vehicle, he was taken to the Racine County Jail. Jones was charged as a repeat offender because he has a conviction from 2016 for strangulation and suffocation domestic abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct domestic abuse.
Each current charge against him carries a potential penalty of a fine of $600 to $4,000 and imprisonment of 60 days to two years.
According to online records, Jones was being held in the jail Friday afternoon on a $500 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Patrick D Bills
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of MDMA (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jamie Coss
Jamie (aka Lust) Coss, 8400 block of Horizon Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Sara R Earvin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sara R Earvin, 4400 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, imitation of controlled substance.
Trevon L Green
Trevon L Green, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery.
Vaughn T Hess
Vaughn T Hess, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ted D Kilpin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ted D Kilpin, East Troy, Wisconsin, theft (business setting between $5,000-$10,000).
Thomas P McCray
Thomas P McCray, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Heather Marie Renner
Heather Marie Renner, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Alexis L Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis L Wood, 1400 block of Fox Tail Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Charles Lamont Anderson
Charles Lamont Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Reginald Harris
Reginald Harris, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ketrell M Martin
Ketrell (aka Marvell Marvell Key) M Martin, 3000 block Gillen Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).
Kasey C Schanen
Kasey C Schanen, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Pamela A Vaughn
Pamela A Vaughn, Madison, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenya L White
Kenya L White, 15000 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this article.