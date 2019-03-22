Try 3 months for $3
Mutual aid at Raymond fire

A Caledonia firefighter helps extinguish a fire Friday at 325 60th Street in Raymond. Through mutual aid, fire crews from all around the area responded to the fire to assist. 

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RAYMOND — Fire crews from throughout the area responded to a working fire Friday morning at 325 60th Street in Raymond, which is between 7 and 8 Mile roads.  

The call came at approximately 11:30 a.m. It was initially reported that a motorcycle inside the garage was on fire. Then the garage was reported to be fully engulfed at 11:45 a.m. 

The house, which is not attached to the garage, was evacuated. But no other neighbors ended up having to evacuate. 

Three cars and a motorcycle in the garage were heavily damaged and likely a total loss. The fire was out by 1 p.m. 

The list of departments responding includes: Union Grove-Yorkville, Somers, Bristol, Caledonia, South Shore, Paris, Tichigan, Oak Creek, Franklin, Raymond, Waterford and Hales Corners. We Energies was also responding, along with the Racine Fire Bells and Raymond Utilities. 

