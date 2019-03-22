RAYMOND — Fire crews from throughout the area responded to a working fire Friday morning at 325 60th Street in Raymond, which is between 7 and 8 Mile roads.
The call came at approximately 11:30 a.m. It was initially reported that a motorcycle inside the garage was on fire. Then the garage was reported to be fully engulfed at 11:45 a.m.
The house, which is not attached to the garage, was evacuated. But no other neighbors ended up having to evacuate.
Three cars and a motorcycle in the garage were heavily damaged and likely a total loss. The fire was out by 1 p.m.
The list of departments responding includes: Union Grove-Yorkville, Somers, Bristol, Caledonia, South Shore, Paris, Tichigan, Oak Creek, Franklin, Raymond, Waterford and Hales Corners. We Energies was also responding, along with the Racine Fire Bells and Raymond Utilities.
I think half those responding are just there for the show, busy day in Raymond.
Your home has never been on fire.
Please refrain from being an idiot.
