Downtown Racine businesses boarded up in case of violence

RACINE — Multiple Downtown Racine businesses this week have boarded up windows in an attempt to keep them safe in case violence breaks out in connection to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Sunday night into Monday morning, several Downtown buildings had windows broken. The former Zahn's building at 500 Main St. in Downtown Racine had a few windows broken. The building is currently vacant, although there are plans in the works to convert it into a boutique hotel.
On Monday, several individuals reported that caches of rocks and bricks were hidden Downtown. No violence erupted on Monday night, but shops left the boards up on Tuesday as a precaution.
Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of Downtown Racine Corporation, said Racine Police and Racine County Sheriff's officials had swept the Downtown area trying to remove any caches of items that could be use to destroy private property. DRC informed business owners so they could take measures to protect their storefronts.
"It's just a sad situation," said Kruse. "I don’t think it has anything to do with the protesters. I think this has to do with looters taking advantage of protesting. This is just looters taking advantage of the situation."
On Monday, Dee Hutch and Will Reynoso, owners of Focus 21 Studios, 345 Main St. and employee Luke Ekstowicz were standing outside keeping an eye on the situation shortly after the second protest of the day kicked off down the street. Hutch, who also works at Black Hand Tattoo, 406 Main St., said both shops moved all their equipment to another location, just in case.
Kruse said looting and property damage is the last thing business owners need after closing for weeks due to COVID-19.
"These merchants have had to go through so much with having to close and having to pay rent and energy bills, all these bills with no income coming in," said Kruse. "This is obviously a devastating experience on all fronts for everybody involved. The protesters deserve to be heard and the merchants deserve to be respected."
Several retail stores reported damage Monday morning. Liquor Depot, 1401 Washington Ave., reported a large front window was smashed around 4 a.m. Monday. A broken window was also reported at Magic Supermarket, 1007 Washington Ave. at 10th Street. Boost Mobile and Metro PCS cell phone carrier locations in Racine also reported windows broken and items stolen from their stores.
Prepared for the worst
Lakeview Pharmacy, located at 516 Monument Square, boarded up all windows in the front and the back of the pharmacy.
A human resources representative from Lakeview said the boards were precautionary measures.
“We believe in the movement and we believe that the protests that are going on should be happening,” she said. “If there’s a hurricane, you put up boards for protection. Hopefully you don’t need them, but they’re there.”
She said that she personally believes it’s been a long time coming for these protests and riots. They are necessary for change and it’s unfortunate that George Floyd had to die for them to happen, she said.
However, she acknowledges the riots harm local businesses and she doesn’t want the riots to affect Lakeview Pharmacy.
“In our business, we have a duty for the community to provide prescriptions so they can stay healthy too. We want to keep that going for them,” she said. “I don’t want it to feel that we’re shutting anybody out.”
KDS Construction Services, Inc., located at 407 Main Street, has boards placed in front of the building. These boards, standing up, read “BLM,” “Justice 4 Floyd” and “We hear u we stand with u.” These boards are also just precautionary measures and the building was not hit, according to representatives from the business.
