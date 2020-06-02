Downtown Racine businesses boarded up in case of violence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Multiple Downtown Racine businesses this week have boarded up windows in an attempt to keep them safe in case violence breaks out in connection to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sunday night into Monday morning, several Downtown buildings had windows broken. The former Zahn's building at 500 Main St. in Downtown Racine had a few windows broken. The building is currently vacant, although there are plans in the works to convert it into a boutique hotel.

On Monday, several individuals reported that caches of rocks and bricks were hidden Downtown. No violence erupted on Monday night, but shops left the boards up on Tuesday as a precaution.

Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of Downtown Racine Corporation, said Racine Police and Racine County Sheriff's officials had swept the Downtown area trying to remove any caches of items that could be use to destroy private property. DRC informed business owners so they could take measures to protect their storefronts.

"It's just a sad situation," said Kruse. "I don’t think it has anything to do with the protesters. I think this has to do with looters taking advantage of protesting. This is just looters taking advantage of the situation."