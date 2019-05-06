Try 3 months for $3
509 Lounge

A fight inside 509 Social Lounge, 509 Sixth St., lead to two people being shot early Sunday, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said.  

 ALYSSA MAUK

RACINE — A Racine bar fight lead to an altercation that left a man and a woman shot near Downtown Racine early Sunday morning. 

At 1:29 a.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to a shots fired incident in the 500 block of Sixth Street, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. A fight reportedly broke out at 509 Social Lounge, 509 Sixth St., at which point employees of the establishment cleared patrons out of the bar.

Once outside, a second fight occurred and shots were fired. During the incident, a 26-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were each shot in the leg. The injuries were reportedly non-life threatening, Malacara said.

No one was in custody and investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Monday morning. 

