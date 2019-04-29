Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — A Dover man is facing charges after reportedly leading police on a high-speed chase and striking multiple vehicles, all while allegedly under the influence. 

David J. Vargas, 28, of the 1500 block of Grandview Court, is charged with felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated, his third offense. 

According to the criminal complaint and a release from the Caledonia Police Department news release:

At around 6:11 p.m. Sunday, a Caledonia officer saw a vehicle driving 90 mph in a 35-mph zone on Dunkelow Road. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Vargas, pulled away.

Police pursued the vehicle, with Vargas continuing to drive at extremely high speeds, police said. For safety reasons, the pursuing officer ended the pursuit at Northwestern Avenue and Newman Road. Vargas then allegedly fled south on Newman Road.

Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, a Mount Pleasant officer came upon a four-vehicle accident on Newman Road at Spring Street. Police said the crash was a result of the fleeing vehicle striking a parked vehicle, followed by several occupied ones. Only minor injuries were reported.

Vargas was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was medically cleared and taken to the Racine County Jail, where he was being held on a $500 cash bond as of Monday afternoon, online records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments