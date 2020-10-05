Dover man gets 7 years for child pornography; pleaded guilt to 7 out of 19 charges

RACINE — A Dover man will spend seven years in Wisconsin state prison for possession for child pornography after he pleaded guilty to seven out of 19 charges.
Jay R. Demant, 60, from Dover, was sentenced to seven years in prison, of which he has to serve 3.5 years before being eligible for parole, and 3.5 yeas of probation for each charge, to be served concurrently.
The remaining 12 counts were dismissed but read in to the court record. Demant also has to pay a $500 fine for each of the 19 counts for a total of $9,500.
As Demant stood to leave the courtroom, a woman called out from the gallery, “Ok, Dad, I love you.”
Demant turned and waved at the half-dozen or so friends and family who attended his hearing, who waved back.
“It’s going to be OK,” the woman said.
The charges
Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched Demant’s home in the 4900 block of Schoen Road on Oct. 21 after a 27-second video of a young naked girl uploaded to Instagram was traced to Demant, according to the criminal complaint.
The video was initially uploaded to Instagram on Aug. 1, 2019 by the user jaydemant394, the complaint says. Demant reportedly denied to investigators that the account was his and said he no longer uses Instagram.
Demant allegedly said “everyone has seen it” in reference to child pornography, and “questioned how something could be illegal if it was on the internet,” according to the complaint.
Investigators reportedly searched a safe in Demant’s bedroom and found a USB drive labeled “SECRET,” two other USB drives and a CD.
On the “SECRET” USB drive, investigators found pornographic videos featuring a total of 11 girls between the ages of 2 and 10, according to the complaint. On the CD, there were reportedly seven photographs featuring girls between the ages of 3 and 10.
According to court documents, the videos show adults performing sex acts on children and vice versa.
When investigators searched Demant’s cellphone, they discovered an email account with the username jaydemant394, the same username Demant allegedly used to post the 27-second clip to Instagram, according to the complaint.
