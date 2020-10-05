Dover man gets 7 years for child pornography; pleaded guilt to 7 out of 19 charges

RACINE — A Dover man will spend seven years in Wisconsin state prison for possession for child pornography after he pleaded guilty to seven out of 19 charges.

Jay R. Demant, 60, from Dover, was sentenced to seven years in prison, of which he has to serve 3.5 years before being eligible for parole, and 3.5 yeas of probation for each charge, to be served concurrently.

The remaining 12 counts were dismissed but read in to the court record. Demant also has to pay a $500 fine for each of the 19 counts for a total of $9,500.

As Demant stood to leave the courtroom, a woman called out from the gallery, “Ok, Dad, I love you.”

Demant turned and waved at the half-dozen or so friends and family who attended his hearing, who waved back.

“It’s going to be OK,” the woman said.

The charges

Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched Demant’s home in the 4900 block of Schoen Road on Oct. 21 after a 27-second video of a young naked girl uploaded to Instagram was traced to Demant, according to the criminal complaint.