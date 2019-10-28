DOVER — A 59-year-old Dover man was in custody Monday afternoon at the Racine County Jail after investigators reported finding numerous videos and images of child pornography during a search of his residence.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Division (ICAC) served a search warrant on Oct. 21 in the Town of Dover during an investigation of possession of child pornography. The Sheriff’s Office made contact with the suspect, Jay Richard Demant, 59, who was not at home at the time of the warrant but agreed to be interviewed later that day.
According to investigators, Demant denied any wrongdoing and was released pending examination of evidence located within the residence. Later, according to the Sheriff’s Office, ICAC investigators were able to locate numerous videos and images of child pornography located within a safe belonging to Demant. Demant subsequently turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Demant was being held Monday on numerous pending counts of possession of child pornography.