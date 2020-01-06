You are the owner of this article.
Dover man arrested on suspicion of seventh OWI
OWI arrest

Dover man arrested on suspicion of seventh OWI

Robert Lewins

Lewins

 Submitted photo

UNION GROVE — A Dover man is facing his seventh OWI charge after he was pulled over by a Racine deputy and refused to submit to sobriety testing.

At 11:49 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the Village of Union Grove when he stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Department news release.

The deputy reportedly smelled intoxicants coming from the driver — 61-year-old Robert Lewins. Lewins allegedly showed signs of impairment and refused to perform field sobriety tests.

Due to previous OWI convictions, Lewins had a revoked driver's license and was arrested. 

