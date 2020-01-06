Dover man arrested on suspicion of seventh OWI

UNION GROVE — A Dover man is facing his seventh OWI charge after he was pulled over by a Racine deputy and refused to submit to sobriety testing.

At 11:49 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the Village of Union Grove when he stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Department news release.

The deputy reportedly smelled intoxicants coming from the driver — 61-year-old Robert Lewins. Lewins allegedly showed signs of impairment and refused to perform field sobriety tests.

Due to previous OWI convictions, Lewins had a revoked driver's license and was arrested.

