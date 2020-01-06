Dover man arrested on suspicion of seventh OWI

UNION GROVE — A Dover man is facing his seventh OWI charge after he was pulled over by a Racine deputy and refused to submit to sobriety testing.
At 11:49 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the Village of Union Grove when he stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Department news release.
The deputy reportedly smelled intoxicants coming from the driver — 61-year-old Robert Lewins. Lewins allegedly showed signs of impairment and refused to perform field sobriety tests.
Due to previous OWI convictions, Lewins had a revoked driver's license and was arrested.
Stephen J Thurmond
Stephen J Thurmond, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jerome J Jackson
Jerome J Jackson, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark W Monson
Mark W Monson, 2500 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vanessa E Johnson
Vanessa E Johnson, 2500 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, operating motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Henry L Janes III
Henry L Janes III, 4900 block of High Meadows Terrace, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.