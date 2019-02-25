Try 1 month for 99¢
Douglas avenue fire

Firefighters with the Racine Fire Department got a fire in the second floor of this home in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue under control in around 30 minutes. 

 CAITLIN SIEVERS caitlin.sievers@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A fire inside an interior wall and a living room ceiling in a house in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue caused an estimated $100,000 in damages Monday afternoon.

In firefighters' second visit to the house that day, they got the blaze under control in around 30 minutes. 

The Racine Fire Department was initially called to the home Monday morning, due to an issue with an electrical fixture, according to Willie Hargrove, RFD battalion chief. 

Crews disconnected the fixture and worked to ensure there were no other issues, Hargrove said, but the RFD was called back to the home around noon after the occupant of the upper unit saw smoke. The upper unit occupant helped to evacuate the tenant in the lower unit before the RFD arrived. 

Hargrove said the smoke was coming from a different area than the fixture that was the cause of the initial call. A thermal imaging camera was used to find the source of the fire, in an interior wall, and helped firefighters find another area of fire in the living room ceiling. 

No injuries were reported in association with the fire, according to a press release from the RFD. The Red Cross assisted the two adult occupants of the lower unit. 

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of late Monday afternoon. 

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

