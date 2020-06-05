Douglas Avenue closed due to protests; unconfirmed reports of shots fired

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Racine police at about 9:15 Friday had closed Douglas Avenue near the Cesar Chavez Center as protesters made their way into the area.

There was also an unconfirmed report of shots fired in the vicinity, but no reports of anyone being hit by bullets as of 9:30 p.m.

Across town, police at about 9:30 p.m. also issued a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Taylor Avenue and Bate Street. A caller reported hearing what sounded to them like semi-automatic gunfire. Again, there were no reports of injuries and police were advised of the call for officer safety purposes.

Friday marked the end of another week of ongoing protests in the Racine, just as has been the case throughout urban centers across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The Journal Times will update this report as more information becomes available.

