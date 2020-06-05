Douglas Avenue closed due to protests; unconfirmed reports of shots fired

RACINE — Racine police at about 9:15 Friday had closed Douglas Avenue near the Cesar Chavez Center as protesters made their way into the area.
There was also an unconfirmed report of shots fired in the vicinity, but no reports of anyone being hit by bullets as of 9:30 p.m.
Across town, police at about 9:30 p.m. also issued a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Taylor Avenue and Bate Street. A caller reported hearing what sounded to them like semi-automatic gunfire. Again, there were no reports of injuries and police were advised of the call for officer safety purposes.
Friday marked the end of another week of ongoing protests in the Racine, just as has been the case throughout urban centers across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
The Journal Times will update this report as more information becomes available.
Today's mugshots: June 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James A Delotell
James A Delotell, 1100 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, misdemeanor bail jumping, discharge firearm from vehicle.
Kylie B Gelmi
Kylie B Gelmi, 1100 block of North Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin C Hernandez
Justin C Hernandez, 4800 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Jeremy D Johnson
Jeremy D Johnson, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Charmayne Karen Lopez
Charmayne Karen Lopez, Belen, New Mexico, felony bail jumping.
Jerica B Sanders
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jerica B Sanders, Round Lake, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew J Westman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrew J Westman, 900 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Frederick Allen Hunt
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Frederick (aka T.J.) Allen Hunt, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
