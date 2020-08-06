Domino's delivery driver robbed at gunpoint last night in Racine

RACINE — A pizza delivery driver for Domino's was reportedly robbed late Wednesday night in the City of Racine, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
The robbery occurred at around 11 p.m. on the 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, according to RPD Lt. Jessie Metoyer. Two men allegedly held the driver at gunpoint.
A man who said he was the driver made a post to a Racine-based Facebook group asking for anyone who has a camera on or near that area to share their video with the Racine Police Department.
The Racine Police Department Investigations Unit can be contacted at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.
The results are in ...
Hungry for pizza? These spots are the best places to grab a pizza in Racine County, according to our readers and the results of our 2019 Best of Racine County contest.
#7 – Ferraro’s Pizza, 3700 Meachem Road, Mount Pleasant
#5 - DeRango's "The Pizza King" & Steakhouse, 4621 6 Mile Road, Caledonia
#2 – Infusino’s, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine; 3301 Washington Ave., Racine
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.