MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese as the person who fatally shot 18-year-old Tyrese West on June 15.
Giese, who was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident, is a 12-year veteran of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
According to a DOJ news release issued Sunday, in the early-morning hours of June 15 Giese attempted to stop West, who was riding a bicycle in the 2500 block of Racine Street, when West fled.
After a short foot pursuit, Giese saw that West was armed with a gun, the reports said. Giese then used verbal commands and deployed electronic control devices unsuccessfully before shooting West, according to the DOJ.
A handgun was recovered from the scene.
According to the DOJ, Racine Police Department Investigative Division and a Racine Police Department chaplain notified West's immediate family of his death on the day of the shooting.
"Follow-up contact with immediate family members will occur as the facts become known and additional information is available to share with them," the DOJ statement reads.
After the issuance of the DOJ news release, The Journal Times asked if the Department of Justice is heading the investigation, rather than Racine Police. No response was given.
Additionally, the DOJ did not answer a question Sunday regarding whether body-camera footage was available, or if Giese was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.
DOJ also did not answer when asked if West shot at Giese.