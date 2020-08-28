DOJ names other two officers who were on scene when Jacob Blake was shot

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has named the other two officers who were with Rusten Sheskey when Sheskey shot Jacob Blake in the back Sunday on the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha.
According to the DOJ, the other two officers were:
- Vincent Arenas, who has been a Kenosha Police officer since February 2019 after serving with the U.S. Capitol Police Department in Washington, D.C.
- Brittany Meronek, who has been a Kenosha Police officer since January 2020.
Arenas is the one who used a Taser, which failed, against Blake, according to the DOJ release.
After the Taser failed, video shows Blake ignoring officers' orders as he walked around to the driver's side door of his SUV, inside of which three of his kids sat. Blake then opened the door while Sheskey grabbed onto the back of the 29-year-old's shirt, moments before Sheskey fired seven shots, leaving Blake paralyzed from the waist down.
"During the investigation following the initial incident," the DOJ said in a news release Friday, "Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI (Department of Criminal Investigation) agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons."
Authorities have said that all three officers are on leave, which is typical protocol during an investigation of an officer-involved shooting.
The investigation is being led by the Department of Justice's Department of Criminal Investigation. A federal investigation is also underway.
Authorities say the goal is to have DCI submit a report to prosecutors within 30 days of the shooting.
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.