DOJ names other two officers who were on scene when Jacob Blake was shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has named the other two officers who were with Rusten Sheskey when Sheskey shot Jacob Blake in the back Sunday on the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha.

According to the DOJ, the other two officers were:

Vincent Arenas, who has been a Kenosha Police officer since February 2019 after serving with the U.S. Capitol Police Department in Washington, D.C.

Brittany Meronek, who has been a Kenosha Police officer since January 2020.

Arenas is the one who used a Taser, which failed, against Blake, according to the DOJ release.

After the Taser failed, video shows Blake ignoring officers' orders as he walked around to the driver's side door of his SUV, inside of which three of his kids sat. Blake then opened the door while Sheskey grabbed onto the back of the 29-year-old's shirt, moments before Sheskey fired seven shots, leaving Blake paralyzed from the waist down.