RACINE — Two dogs were killed and a third was taken for medical treatment Thursday afternoon when a fire started in a house in the 1800 block of Mars Avenue.
At 2:20 p.m. a neighbor called 911 to say he saw smoke coming from the house, according to Racine Fire Department Lt. John Magnus. Firefighters responded and had the fire under control by 2:39 p.m., Battalion Chief Sue Palubicki said.
The two dead dogs were lying in the yard following the fire. A firefighter was seen petting one of them and an oxygen mask was on it, though it had already died.
A group of a few firefighters carried the third dog away to be transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
No one was home when the fire started, Magnus said, and he praised the neighbor for calling the fire in and preventing any major property loss.
You have free articles remaining.
“I appreciate their early call,” he said.
The fire’s cause was not known as of about 3:30 p.m., nor was the scope of the damage, though Magnus said the blaze appeared to have been contained to the first floor of the one-story home.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.