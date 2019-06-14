KENOSHA — A dog that bit a 4-year-old Kenosha boy on Monday has been declared “vicious” by the Kenosha County Division of Health and must be removed from the city within 10 days.
A county employee hand-delivered the notice to the dog’s owner Friday. The notice states that “based on the severity of the incident and that the bite was unprovoked, ‘Cato’ shall be declared a vicious animal” per city ordinance.
Under the order, the dog must be removed from the city within 10 days of the order. If the dog isn’t removed from the city the dog “may be impounded and destroyed by the city or its agent at the expense of the owner.”
The owner has the right to appeal the decision to the Common Council.
The dog’s owner, AnneMarie Achambeault, said she received the notice Friday. She has yet to show proof that the dog, a pit bull, is vaccinated for rabies. She said she told the division of health she would have the dog put into a bite quarantine, but said for now he is staying with another person outside the city.
Asked when she would take the dog to a veterinarian for the quarantine she said, via a social media message, “as soon as I pick him up. Only reason he ever left is I was scared for his life. Wanted him safe till I know he wasn’t gonna be killed.”
Cato bit a 4-year-old boy Monday while Achambeault and her boyfriend were visiting the boy’s family at the boy’s home on 7th Avenue. Achambeault tied the dog to the family’s front porch.
As the boy walked by to go up the home’s stairs he stopped to pet the dog, which bit him in the face. The boy had serious injuries, requiring surgery at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. According to his father Paul Kiely, his son Colin will need additional plastic surgery to repair the injuries to his face.
After the boy was injured, Achambeault initially responded to the Kielys’ messages asking for proof the Cato was vaccinated. But after messaging that the dog had his vaccine, she did not follow through with paperwork; for several days Kenosha Police and the Department of Health were unable to reach her.
She responded to the Health Department on Thursday afternoon after Paul Kiely took his concerns public. Achambeault took to social media to accuse the 4-year-old of hitting the dog, prompting the bite. But a security video from the home shows the child petting the dog before the bite.
Kiely said he was glad the Department of Health was taking the issue seriously. “He’s keeping me in the loop,” he said of the department employee working on the case.
Today's mugshots: June 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas D. Anderson
Thomas D. Anderson, 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Andrai A. Barrios
Andrai A. Barrios, Waterford, felony retail theft (intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000).
Frederick D. Hill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Frederick D. Hill, 4900 block of 42nd Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Charita P. Scott
Charita P. Scott, Milwaukee, fraud against a financial institution (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Jordyn D. Turner
Jordyn D. Turner, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession with intent to delivery cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, alter identity marks, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin W. Eckberg
Dustin W. Eckberg, 700 block of South Marquette Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
Jamiel L. Wheeler
Jamiel L. Wheeler, 1900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.