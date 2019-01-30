RACINE — A man's life was potentially saved after his dog alerted him to a fire in his home.
At 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Saxony Drive for a house fire, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.
The adult male owner and lone occupant of the home called 911 to report the fire after he was alerted to it by his dog.
As firefighters battled the fire in the single family home, the temperature was -16 degrees, with 15 mph wind, creating a wind chill of -43 degrees.
Extra fire crews were called to the scene to allow crews to rotate due to the extreme cold weather. No firefighter injuries were reported.
Paramedics treated and transported the owner to Ascension All Saints Hospital for injuries he sustained in the fire. He was later transported to Milwaukee Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center for additional treatment. The dog was also transported to Wisconsin Humane Society.
The Racine Police Department and We Energies also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire with an estimated damage of approximately $95,000 is under investigation.
