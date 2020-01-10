Doctor from Racine facing felony drug distribution charges

KENOSHA — A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone and weight-loss drugs.

Nedal Mejalli, 57, of Racine, was a family practice doctor and a hospitalist at Froedtert South, which runs hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, until spring 2019 when he was charged with stalking a 22-year-old woman who worked as a certified nursing assistant at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

The young woman in that case told police she had been in a consensual relationship with Mejalli in 2018, but said he had been stalking her and harassing her since their breakup. The criminal charges were filed in March 2019 after he was alleged to have approached the woman in the hospital cafeteria and threatened to kill her.

According to the criminal complaint for the new charges, the drug investigation began at about the same time as police were investigating the stalking complaint.

The complaint states that the federal Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating “suspicious prescribing practices” by Mejalli in February 2019 based on information received from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.