RACINE — DNA evidence was what ultimately led the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office to their arrest of suspect Dalquavis Ward in the slaying of Racine Police Department officer John Hetland, court documents indicate.
According to Ward's criminal complaint filed Friday, during the autopsy of Racine Police officer John Hetland, evidence was taken and sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The evidence included the shirt Hetland was wearing, fingernail clippings and swabs of Hetland's hands, forearms, neck, face and back, as well as well as swabs taken from the rear door of of Teezer's Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.
On Thursday, results from the shirt, swabs of Hetland's body and swabs from the rear doorknob at Teezer's all reportedly came back as a match to 26-year-old Ward whose last known address is in Milwaukee.
More details surface
According to the criminal complaint:
Minutes before the fatal shooting of Hetland on June 17, Ward approached the back of Teezer's and tried to open a door marked "private" with his bare hands. This is where law enforcement collected DNA evidence that allegedly led back to Ward.
Ward then reportedly had a short conversation with two patrons who were sitting outside of Teezer's at a picnic table. One of the witnesses said Ward displayed a handgun and asked if they had a key to the door. The patron reportedly said that the bar could be entered through a nearby unlocked door, which Ward then went through.
Bar surveillance video allegedly shows that the suspect, who authorities believe is Ward, entered the bar at approximately 9:38 p.m. with a black semiautomatic handgun and go directly to the cash register. The bartender said the suspect came up to her with a gun and told her to give him all the "(expletive) money" from the register.
The bartender immediately started to empty the register and put the money in the suspect's left hand. He then reportedly told her to give him the money bag also.
Hetland, who was off duty at the time, is seen on the video sitting on the south side of the bar. When the suspect is distracted with getting the money from the register, Hetland is seen climbing over the bar and wrestling with the suspect for approximately 14 seconds.
The suspect pushes Hetland back about 2 to 3 feet and fires a handgun at Hetland's chest. The suspect then runs out of the bar through a kitchen exit with money in hand.