District Attorney declines to comment on ‘OK’ heard in Ty’ Rese West shooting audio

RACINE —In Racine County dispatch audio recorded just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15, someone is heard twice saying “OK” in the moments before Ty’ Rese West was shot by a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant. Many believe the person who said “OK” was West and that he was complying with orders moments before his death.
Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese has maintained that the 18-year-old was struggling and appeared to be reaching for a gun he had dropped, forcing Giese to act with lethal force. District Attorney Tricia Hanson concluded the officer-involved shooting was self-defense.
Hanson’s written decision not to file charges against Giese made no mention of the “OK.” When asked by The Journal Times, Hanson declined to comment on recording.
Emailed questions
The Journal Times emailed a pair of questions to Hanson regarding the shooting on Dec. 20. She has declined to be interviewed directly about this case.
She replied to one of the questions via email, regarding why she cited a piece of controversial albeit oft-cited study in her decision not to charge Giese. But Hanson did not respond to a question that asked her to confirm if the voice belonged to West, and also asked why the voice wasn’t addressed in her decision not to charge Giese. After a follow-up email asking why she didn’t reply to the initial question, Hanson confirmed in a one-word email on Monday, Dec. 23, that she was “Declining” to comment.
Family concerns
Other information that was included in Hanson’s decision, has also been questioned by the West family and their attorney.
On Dec. 17, when the West family announced that it filed a federal appeal to the decision not to charge Giese, Chicago-based activist Eric Russell called out Hanson for including West’s short criminal history and the fact that he had been in a stolen car not long before being shot.
“How is that relevant?” Russell wondered, saying it should have been irrelevant to the shooting since Giese didn’t know West’s history and thus would have been irrelevant to his use of force that night.
