District Attorney declines to comment on ‘OK’ heard in Ty’ Rese West shooting audio

RACINE —In Racine County dispatch audio recorded just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15, someone is heard twice saying “OK” in the moments before Ty’ Rese West was shot by a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant. Many believe the person who said “OK” was West and that he was complying with orders moments before his death.

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese has maintained that the 18-year-old was struggling and appeared to be reaching for a gun he had dropped, forcing Giese to act with lethal force. District Attorney Tricia Hanson concluded the officer-involved shooting was self-defense.

Hanson’s written decision not to file charges against Giese made no mention of the “OK.” When asked by The Journal Times, Hanson declined to comment on recording.

Emailed questions

The Journal Times emailed a pair of questions to Hanson regarding the shooting on Dec. 20. She has declined to be interviewed directly about this case.